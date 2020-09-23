Quintana (lat) started and allowed one run on two hits across two innings in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out one.

Quintana was returning from the injured list and had last pitched on Aug. 30, so the Cubs were understandably cautious with the lefty. He tossed 34 pitches in the outing and now has a 5.63 ERA for the season. Quintana is slated to start the final regular season game on Sunday against the White Sox, so it doesn't look like he'll be a rotation option for the first round of the playoffs, but he could become a factor if Chicago is able to advance.