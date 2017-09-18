Cubs' Jose Quintana: Surrenders three-run homer in no-decision

Quintana didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Cardinals, surrendering three runs on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Quintana was in control for most of this outing, with all the damage against him coming on a sixth-inning, three-run homer by Dexter Fowler. Fowler's long ball erased a 3-0 lead, but Chicago ultimately came out on top 4-3. The southpaw is rounding into form with the playoffs on the horizon, as Quintana was one out short of a fourth consecutive quality start. He'll look to start a new streak Friday in Milwaukee.