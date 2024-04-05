Hendricks didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on eight hits over four-plus innings. He struck out one.

After allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, Hendricks held the Dodgers off the board until the fifth when he allowed three more runs before recording an out. It's been a rough start to the campaign for the 34-year-old Hendricks -- he's allowed 10 earned runs on 17 hits through his first two starts (7.2 innings). The right-hander will look to get on track in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week in San Diego.