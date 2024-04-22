Hendricks (0-3) yielded four runs on six hits over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Miami.

Hendricks gave up one run through three innings before Miami tagged on three runs in the fourth. The four runs allowed were his fewest of the year as he's yet to settle in this season. He now owns a 12.00 ERA through 21 innings. Hendricks through 44 of 56 pitches for strikes Sunday and has yet to go deeper than five innings in any start this season. He's currently lined up to take the mound in Boston next weekend.