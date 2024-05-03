Craig Counsell said Friday that Hendricks (back) will start for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday as he continues his rehab assignment, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hendricks allowed two runs while striking out seven over five innings with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday, with Counsell referring to the outing as "encouraging." However, given how badly Hendricks struggled with the big club before his back injury, the Cubs will give him another tune-up start at a higher level before considering sticking him back in the major-league rotation.