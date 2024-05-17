Hendricks (0-4) took the loss Friday against the Pirates, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Hendricks started the day well, allowing just one hit through his first two scoreless innings. However, Jared Triolo would snap a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the third before the Pirates tacked on three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, sticking Hendrick's with his fourth loss. It's been a brutal start to the year for the veteran right-hander -- Hendricks has now allowed five or more runs in five of his first seven outings. His ERA is up to 10.57 with a 1.99 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 30.2 innings this year. Things won't get any easier for Hendricks in his next start -- he's' currently in line for a tough home matchup with Atlanta.