Hendricks (8-10) allowed three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven shutout innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Rockies.

This was Hendricks' fourth scoreless outing of the season, two of which have come in September. Saturday's performance was a big bounce-back effort for the right-hander, who had been shelled for nine runs in 3.1 innings in his previous start against Seattle. Hendricks lowered his ERA to 4.79 and has added a 1.28 WHIP and 106:43 K:BB through 159.2 innings through 30 starts this season. He is projected for one more start this season, which is lined up to be at home against the Astros.