Hendricks (7-9) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins, allowing four hits and one walk in seven shutout innings. He struck out six.

It was one of Hendricks' finest efforts so far, turning in his third scoreless outing of the year and tying his second-most punchouts of the season in his second-longest outing of 2025. The veteran right-hander has now submitted three consecutive quality starts as well. Hendricks owns a 4.58 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 95:41 K:BB across 149.1 innings, and he's projected to take the mound against the division-rival Mariners this weekend.