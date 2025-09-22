Hendricks is expected to announce his retirement from professional baseball following the 2025 season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Nightengale relays that the 35-year-old right-hander has already informed friends and family that he expects to bring an end to his 12-year MLB career, though a formal announcement may not be made until later in the offseason. After joining the Angels on a one-year, $2.5 million deal this past winter, Hendricks has been a serviceable innings eater, logging an 8-10 record, 4.79 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 106:43 K:BB across 159.2 frames. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Cubs, winning his lone World Series title in 2016 while also leading the majors in ERA (2.13) and finishing third in NL Cy Young Award balloting that same season.