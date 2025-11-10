Hendricks is retiring from professional baseball, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

There had been speculation that the 2025 season was likely Hendricks' last, and it appears that is indeed the case. The veteran righty posted a 4.79 ERA over his final five seasons, but Hendricks -- who turns 37 next month -- will finish with a career 3.79 ERA, two top-10 Cy Young finishes and one ERA title in 2016.