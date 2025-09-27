Hendricks came away with a no-decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The 35-year-old right-hander racked up an eye-popping 34 called or swinging strikes over 108 pitches (72 total strikes) in what could be his final big-league start, as Hendricks is said to be contemplating retirement. He hasn't been pitching like someone who has nothing left to offer an MLB staff, however -- he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 34.1 innings to close his 2025 campaign on a high note.