Hendricks allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while failing to record a strikeout over six innings to take a no-decision versus the Royals on Thursday.

Hendricks was able to limit the damage, as both runs on his line came on solo home runs. He's posted consecutive quality starts for the first time since mid-June, but he's now gone seven starts without a win. In that span, he's allowed 20 runs over 35.2 innings while posting a 19:14 K:BB. Hendricks has mediocre numbers overall with a 4.81 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 89:40 K:BB through 142.1 innings across 27 starts. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Twins.