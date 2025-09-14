Hendricks (7-10) allowed nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Mariners.

Hendricks had allowed just three runs over his previous three starts (19 innings), but the Mariners' offense was able to do damage against him in the third and fourth innings. This was the third time in his last seven starts that he fell short of completing five frames. Hendricks is now at a 5.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 101:43 K:BB through 152.2 innings over 29 starts this season. The veteran right-hander is tentatively projected for a road start in Colorado for his next outing.