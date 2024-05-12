Hendricks (back) will rejoin the Cubs' rotation on Sunday in Pittsburgh, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendricks had been slated to make one more rehab start, but Jameson Taillon (back) isn't quite ready to start Sunday so Hendricks will take the ball that day for the big club instead. The veteran hurler has been sidelined for the last three weeks with a lower-back strain but pitched well in two rehab outings, allowing three runs with a 13:3 K:BB in 9.1 frames. Hendricks held a woeful 12.00 ERA in five starts before getting injured, so fantasy mangers certainly need to see something positive before entrusting the righty.