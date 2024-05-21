Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Hendricks will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander enjoyed a resurgent 2023 with a 3.74 ERA in 24 outings, but this season has been a disaster with a 10.57 ERA across 30.2 innings. A return to the rotation could be in store if Hendricks is able to get on track out of the bullpen. He has just one non-playoff relief appearance during his 11-year MLB career.