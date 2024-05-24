Hendricks allowed two runs on four hits across two innings of relief in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Atlanta. He walked one and struck out one.

After allowing eight runs (seven earned) across 4.2 innings in his last start to push his ERA up to 10.57, Hendricks got bumped to the bullpen. The veteran made his first relief appearance of the season Thursday, and while he actually lowered his ERA to 10.47, it wasn't a particularly inspiring effort. Hendricks has never been a big strikeout pitcher, relying instead on sharp control to fuel his success, but he's fallen off in a big way so far this year. The righty has limited fantasy appeal in his current role.