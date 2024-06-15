Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after Friday's loss to the Cardinals that Hendricks is likely to take Jordan Wicks' (oblique) spot in the rotation, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Hendricks came on in relief for the injured Wicks in the second inning and tossed 4.1 scoreless frames. The veteran right-hander has been disastrous on the whole this season with an 8.20 ERA, he's unscored upon over his last 8.2 innings out of the bullpen. Hendricks would tentatively be lined up to start Wednesday at home versus the Giants.