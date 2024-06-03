Hendricks tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Reds. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out three.

While it wasn't the cleanest outing, it was a step in the right direction for Hendricks. In his first two appearances since getting moved to the bullpen at the end of May, the veteran had allowed five earned runs across 5.2 innings. Hendricks still has an ugly 9.38 ERA overall, and his fantasy value has mostly vanished in this long-relief role, but he could push to rejoin the rotation at some point if he strings together some effective performances.