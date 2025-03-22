Hendricks completed five innings against Texas in a Cactus League game Friday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

Hendricks yielded just one extra-base hit (a double) and didn't issue any free passes. The veteran righty finished spring play with a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 18.2 innings. Hendricks has posted an ERA of 4.77 or higher and a K/9 of 6.5 or lower in three of his past four regular seasons, so fantasy managers have reason to be wary of rostering him. That said, he consistently posted reliable ratios early in his career, and Kendricks could benefit from a chance of scenery in Southern California after spending his first 11 major-league campaigns with the Cubs.