Hendricks pitched two perfect innings during which he racked up three strikeouts in a Cactus League game Monday versus San Francisco.

Hendricks looked great in his spring debut, even managing to record more punchouts than innings pitched -- something he did just four times in 29 regular-season appearances last year. Nobody is expecting the veteran right-hander to suddenly evolve into a strikeout machine, but the Angels will likely be happy if he can just eat up innings and serve as a stabilizing presence on a pitching staff that had a collective 4.51 ERA (fifth-worst in baseball) last season. Hendricks struggled himself last year, however, posting a career-worst 5.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 130.2 frames with the Cubs.