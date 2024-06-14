Hendricks tossed 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. He allowed two hits and struck out one.

Chicago starter Jordan Hicks departed after just 1.2 innings due to an oblique injury, which pushed Hendricks into action. The veteran responded well and had perhaps his best outing of the season, giving the Cubs some much-needed length out of the bullpen. While Hendricks still has an ugly 8.20 ERA overall, he's been better lately with 8.2 scoreless innings over his last three appearances. However, Hendricks still has limited fantasy appeal in his current long-relief role.