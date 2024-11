The Angels agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with Hendricks on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com first reported that a deal was close and Sherman has provided the financial details. Hendricks -- who turns 35 next month -- didn't have an ideal walk year with a 5.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 87:43 K:BB over 130.2 innings with the Cubs. The Angels will pay a modest sum in hopes that the right-hander can bounce back in 2025.