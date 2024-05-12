The Cubs reinstated Hendricks (back) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday in Pittsburgh, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs initially planned to have Hendricks make the third start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, but he'll end up returning from the IL earlier than expected after rotation mate Jameson Taillon (back) wasn't available to start this weekend. Hendricks struck out 13 and allowed just three walks while giving up three runs over 9.1 innings between his two rehab outings, but he struggled mightily over his first five starts with the Cubs before landing on the shelf (0-3 record, 12.00 ERA, 2.10 WHIP in 21 innings).