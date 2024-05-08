Hendricks (back) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hendricks made his first rehab start at Triple-A (second overall) on Tuesday, allowing one earned run in 4.1 innings while striking out six batters and walking three. He'll remain in the minors for another start, though there is no telling whether or not he'll be pulled off his assignment after Sunday's outing. If his next start does end up being his final appearance in the minors, Hendricks would be lined up to start May 17 against the Pirates.