Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that they are targeting a rehab start for Hendricks (back) "later this week," Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendricks posted a 12.00 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over five starts this season before landing on the 15-day IL on April 23 due to a lower-back strain. He had a bullpen session during the Cubs' weekend series against the Red Sox, and the right-hander could be on track to start his rehab assignment this week.