Hendricks (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hendricks landed on the 15-day injured list last week with a lower-back strain but is ready to test things out in a game setting. He could potentially need just the one rehab start before returning, although given his 12.00 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over five outings before going on the IL, much figures to depend on how Hendricks pitches.