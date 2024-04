Hendricks (back) will throw a bullpen session this weekend in Boston, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The Cubs will map out a plan for Hendricks' rehab based on how he feels during and after the bullpen session. Hendricks was placed on the injured list Tuesday with a lower-back strain. Given his 12.00 ERA in five starts this season, the team might elect to give him ample time on a rehab assignment in hopes he can get back on track.