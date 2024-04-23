The Cubs placed Hendricks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 22, with a lower-back injury, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

It's fair to question as to whether Hendricks is indeed injured, but either way he's going to be out of the Cubs' rotation for at least the next couple weeks. With Justin Steele (hamstring) perhaps beating him back, it's possible Hendricks might not have a rotation spot waiting for him when he's ready. The veteran right-hander has posted a 12.00 ERA over five starts this season.