Hendricks (back) is back with the Cubs in Chicago to be reevaluated after making a rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Thursday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks' line at Tennessee was promising, as he struck out seven and didn't walk anyone while allowing two runs over five innings. Whether he showed enough to be immediately re-inserted into the Cubs' rotation seemingly will be decided after he meets with the team. Hendricks had put up an ugly 12.00 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over five outings before going on the injured list, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the team asks him to make additional rehab starts before being activated.