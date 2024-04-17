Hendricks didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks across 4.1 innings against Arizona. He struck out three.

Hendricks gave up four extra-base hits on the day, including a solo home run to Joc Pederson and a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel. The 34-year-old has given up five or more runs in each of his four starts this season and has surrendered seven home runs in 17.0 innings of work. He's lined up for a decent bounce-back opportunity against the Marlins on Sunday.