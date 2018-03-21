Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Tosses bullpen session
Hendricks (illness) threw a 105-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com reports.
Hendricks was scratched from his scheduled appearance during Tuesday's spring game due to strep throat. There shouldn't be any concern for his availability as Opening Day approaches.
