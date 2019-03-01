Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Wants to use curveball more
Hendricks said using his curveball more often is a "point of emphasis" this spring, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hendricks relied mostly on his fastball, sinker and changeup last season, mixing in the curveball 7.6 percent of the time. However, the righty wants to work with it more in Cactus League action, which could carry over to the regular season if he finds success. "Just being able to see it, see where I can use it in spots, working with more confidence," Hendricks said. The 29-year-old has been consistently strong for the Cubs the past four seasons and will look to keep things rolling in 2019.
