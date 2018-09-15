Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Could be available off bench

Schwarber (back) could be available off the bench Saturday against the Reds and could return to the starting lineup as soon as Monday against the Diamondbacks, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Schwarber has been on the bench for six straight contests, appearing as a pinch hitter just once. His absence has allowed for additional playing time for Ben Zobrist and Ian Happ, who will both continue to start frequently even after he returns.