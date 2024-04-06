Schwarber went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Friday's win over the Nationals.
Schwarber tallied the Phillies second and third runs of the game when he smoked a 103.0-mph single off lefty starter Patrick Corbin. The 31-year-old designated hitter has been much improved against left-handed pitching to open 2024. Schwarber has gone 7-for-16 with a homer, three RBI and two walks against lefties this year.
