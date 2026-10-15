Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that the team plans for Schwarber to play around 30 games at first base next season, Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic report.

Schwarber made eight appearances (six starts) at first base in 2026, but the Phillies would like to play him in the field more often in 2027 in order to free up the designated hitter spot for others. The 33-year-old Schwarber has been utility-only eligible in most fantasy leagues over the last three years, but it sounds likely that he will pick up first base eligibility next season.