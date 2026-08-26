Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Mariners.

Schwarber broke the game open in the second inning with a three-run, 425-foot blast off Bryan Woo, extending the Phillies' lead to 6-0. Schwarber became the first player in the majors to reach 40 homers this year, while reaching the mark for the fourth time in his last five seasons. Overall, he's slashing .243/.358/.531 with 81 RBI and 79 runs scored across 573 plate appearances this season.