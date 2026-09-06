Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.

The veteran slugger gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead with a solo shot in the fourth inning that left his bat at 108.7 mph and caromed off the facing of the upper deck down the right-field line. Schwarber's 41 homers leads the majors, with the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (39) and the Rays' Junior Caminero (38) on his heels, but he also paces MLB with 199 strikeouts in 136 games as he threatens to surpass the career-high 215 Ks he piled up in 2023.