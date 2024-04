Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a solo home run during Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rockies.

Schwarber notched his first multi-HR game of the season -- a feat he accomplished thrice in the 2023 regular season -- with the solo homer coming off Ryan Feltner in the first inning and the two-run shot coming at the expense of Peter Lambert in the sixth. The outing came off the back of three straight games without a hit (0-for-11), pushing Schwarber out of the mini-slump.