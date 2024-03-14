Schwarber (groin) will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and leadoff batter in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Just as manager Rob Thomson suggested would be the case, Schwarber will return to the lineup one day after being scratched from the starting nine due to right groin tightness. Schwarber has now made six starts as a designated hitter and four in left field through 10 Grapefruit League games, but he's expected to see an even larger share of his playing time in the non-defensive role during the regular season.