Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Schwarber occupied his typical leadoff spot on Sunday and opened the Phillies offense's afternoon with a 382-foot home run on Chris Sale's second pitch. The homer was an encouraging development for Schwarber after he batted only .188 against left-handed pitching last year. He and the Phillies lineup have a much easier week upcoming with series against the Reds and Nationals.