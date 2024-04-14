Schwarber went 3-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.
Incredibly, all five of his plate appearances came against southpaws, marking the first time in his career that Schwarber had reached base five times in the same game against same-handed pitching. Per Paul Casella of MLB.com, he's only the third left-handed batter in the last eight years to accomplish that platoon-defying feat, joining Juan Soto and Anthony Rizzo. Schwarber has had a solid start to the season, slashing .259/.358/.414 through 15 games with three homers, a steal, six RBI and 11 runs.
