Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Reds.

The lefty slugger took Frankie Montas deep to lead off the sixth inning, but it was all the offense the Phillies could muster in a game delayed by nearly seven hours due to rain. Schwarber has a five-game hitting streak going, and he's begun the campaign batting .280 (7-for-25) with two homers, three RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base.