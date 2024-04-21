Schwarber went 1-for-1 with three walks, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored during Sunday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Schwarber reached base in each of his first four at-bats, culminating with a solo shot in the sixth, then drove in his second run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, posting the final tally of an 8-2 triumph for the Phillies. Schwarber had been hitless in five of the previous six games coming into Sunday but each of his last three hits have now cleared the fence. The slugger lifted his average to .217 on the day and now has six homers and 11 RBI on the season.