Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI single and a stolen base during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Schwarber knocked in both the Phillies runs, plating J.T. Realmuto and Whit Merrifield in the second inning. He even swiped second base after the two-RBI single, marking his second pilfer of the campaign. Schwarber finishes the three-game series against the Halos 4-for-13 (.307) with a three-run home run, five total RBI and three total runs scored.