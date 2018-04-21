Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits against lefty

Schwarber is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.

Schwarber had three hits and a homer Friday in Colorado, but he won't get the chance to take advantage of Coors Field on Saturday as the Rockies turn to the left-handed Tyler Anderson. Ian Happ will handle left field while Albert Almora gets the start in center.

