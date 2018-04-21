Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits against lefty
Schwarber is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Schwarber had three hits and a homer Friday in Colorado, but he won't get the chance to take advantage of Coors Field on Saturday as the Rockies turn to the left-handed Tyler Anderson. Ian Happ will handle left field while Albert Almora gets the start in center.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Collects three hits, home run Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Not in lineup against southpaw•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Blasts home run Thursday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Sits against lefty•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Breaks slump with multi-hit effort•
-
Cubs' Kyle Schwarber: Bats third Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...