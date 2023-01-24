site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Manuel Rodriguez: Outrighted to Triple-A
Rodriguez was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday,Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rodriguez went unclaimed after being designated for assignment on Friday. The right-hander forged a 3.29 ERA from 13.2 innings with an 8:9 K:BB ratio in his limited time with the Cubs in 2022.
