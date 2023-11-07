The Rays selected Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Rodriguez, whom the Rays acquired from the Cubs on Aug. 1, excelled down the stretch for Triple-A Durham, pitching to a 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB in 17.2 innings over the final two months of the season. Now a member of the Rays' 40-man roster, the 27-year-old right-hander will look to secure a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen. Rodriguez previously made 34 relief appearances with the Cubs between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, logging a 4.88 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 31.1 frames.