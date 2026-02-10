Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Placed on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays placed Rodriguez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Rodriguez underwent surgery in July to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow, and he will now return to the IL to begin 2026 while he finishes up his rehab. His place on the 40-man roster will be filled by Nick Martinez, who signed a one-year deal with the Rays on Monday.
