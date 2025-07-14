Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Meeting with doctor on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Rodriguez (forearm) has returned to Tampa and is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Initially placed on the injured list June 11 due to a right forearm strain, Rodriguez was pulled from his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Friday after he experienced right elbow soreness and noticed a stark decline in velocity. The Rays will likely decide on a treatment plan for Rodriguez once he meets with a doctor, but as a result of the setback, he won't be on track to return from the IL coming out of the All-Star break.
