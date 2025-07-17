Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Facing lengthy absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander indicated Thursday that Rodriguez (forearm) is facing a lengthy absence, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rodriguez experienced a setback with his right elbow/forearm during a rehab appearance last week and had been scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday. While Neander didn't divulge any details about that doctor visit, it seems as though Rodriguez didn't receive good news. The hard-throwing righty has been sideline since mid-June.
